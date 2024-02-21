There are new pictures of Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson from their romantic getaway that have surfaced online. The couple is seen holding hands as they hit the beach in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. The duo seems to be enjoying quality time together after Dakota’s film, Madame Web, recently hit theaters. While Chris sported trunks, his girlfriend Dakota stunned in a white monokini. Take a look at their pictures below. Chris Martin And Dakota Johnson Brush Off Breakup Rumours By Spending A Day At the Beach - View Pic.

Chris Martin And Dakota Johnson In Mexico

Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. pic.twitter.com/ibuSd29LAQ — 21 (@21metgala) February 20, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)