Chrissy Teigen has shared a picture bath time with baby girl Esti. The mother-daughter’s moment looks simply heartwarming. Chrissy, who has gone nude in this pic, has spoken about ‘body positivity’. She wrote, “a boob that somehow hangs all along my side and deep purple lifetime scars but you are too perfect to worry about any of it !” Chrissy Teigen Treats Fans With Adorable Pics of Daughter Esti Maxine Stephens!

Chrissy Teigen With Daughter Esti Maxine Stephens

View this post on Instagram A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)