Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas attended the premiere of Citadel in Rome. Apart from time, the couple did have a good time together exploring the capital of Italy. The two attended the premiere of the spy thriller series in style and Priyanka has even dropped a few pics. Well, these pics from their ‘Roman Holiday’ are too hot to handle. They’re all about glam and some romance as well. Priyanka and Nick just couldn’t take their eyes off each other during this photoshoot. Nick Jonas Almost Kisses Priyanka Chopra As They Pose Together for Camera During Citadel Global Premiere (View Pics).

Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

