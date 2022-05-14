It's being reported that James Bond actor Daniel Craig was reportedly set to play Mr Fantastic in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Apparently the actor had to drop out due to rise in COVID. Ultimately John Krasinski would then fill in the shoes and appear in Benedict Cumberbatch's Marvel film. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness: From Professor X to Captain Carter, Ranking All the Multiversal Cameos in Benedict Cumberbatch’s Marvel Film! (SPOILER ALERT).

Check Out The Source Below:

Daniel Craig was originally going to play Mister Fantastic in #MultiverseOfMadness He backed out because of COVID spikes (via @krolljvar) pic.twitter.com/icXKRRaxiX — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) May 14, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)