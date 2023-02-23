Summer House star Danielle Olivera has revealed that her relationship with chef Robert Sieber has come to an end. The couple called off their relationship after two years of dating. She told E!, “We broke up in November — it’s still hard to say out loud.” Danielle even shared, “There’s still a lot of love there and mutual respect, but it just wasn’t working out.” Avril Lavigne and Mod Sun Breakup After 10 Months of Getting Engaged – Reports.

Danielle Olivera And Robert Sieber Part Ways

