It was in April 2022 when Avril Lavigne and Mod Sun had shared the news of their engagement with fans. However, it did not last for a year. As per latest reports, the two have broken up and called off their engagement. A source revealed to People magazine, “Avril and Mod Sun have been on and off for the past two months, but are no longer together as a couple.” Avril Lavigne Gets Engaged To Mod Sun In Paris! Singer Flaunts Her Engagement Ring On Social Media.

Avril Lavigne And Mod Sun Call Off Engagement

