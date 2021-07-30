Scarlett Johansson has sued Disney for the simultaneous release of Black Widow at the theatres and on Disney+. She argued that she was promised of only a theatrical release first. Now Dave Bautista who plays Drax The Destroyer in the Guardians of The Galaxy series, has commented on it saying that he had recommended a solo movie on Drax but they wouldn't listen. We wonder if it's the revealing of the chinks in the armour of people behind Avengers.

Told em they should’ve made a #Drax movie but noooooo! 🤷🏻‍♂️ https://t.co/uuvkCU5vAI — Poor Kid Who Chased His Dreams. (@DaveBautista) July 30, 2021

