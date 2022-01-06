Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings star Simu Liu's latest tweet indirectly talking about a superhero costume is lit! As the actor took to the micro-blogging site and commented about an 'oversized cape' and it does make sense. He wrote, "isn't riding a motorcycle while wearing an oversized cape like a TERRIBLE idea?" As soon as he posted this, fans were quick to comment with Batman's name.

Simu Liu:

I am not out here trying to disrespect anyone I just... isn't riding a motorcycle while wearing an oversized cape like a TERRIBLE idea? — Simu Liu (刘思慕) (@SimuLiu) January 6, 2022

