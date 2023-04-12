It looks like Doja Cat may be gearing up for the reveal of a new album as the star has deleted all of her photos off her Instagram. Only keeping one photo up with the caption of "4," the pic just seems to be that of the sea. One could easily assume that the star is currently teasing her fourth upcoming album, and given Doja's recent comments about wanting to change the style of her songs, we can be in for a change of tone here. Doja Cat Sparkles in Red in Paris Fashion Week, Covers Her Entire Body in Swarovski Crystals, See Behind-The-Scenes Pics of the American Singer.

Check Out Doja Cat's Only Instagram Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Doja Cat (@dojacat)

Check Out the Tweet:

🚨 Doja Cat appears to be teasing the release of her fourth album after she cleared her Instagram and posted a photo captioned “4.” pic.twitter.com/GZoJHjIweM — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) April 11, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)