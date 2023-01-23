27-year-old American rapper and singer Doja Cat was seen dazzling in red during the Paris Fashion Week. She stepped out to the Schiaparelli Haute Couture fashion show donned in a scarlet ensemble, covering her entire body with 30,000 Swarovski crystals, to be exact. The jaw-dropping and unique show-stopping looks exactly took four hours and fifty-eight minutes. Doja Cat's look also featured a red silk faille bustier and a hand-knitted skirt with lacquered wooden beads. Doja Cat Is Dripping Gold in This Schiaparelli Gown For BBMAs 2022 With A Bare Chest And Golden Nipple Pasties (View Pics).

Here Are BTS Pics:

Doja Cat’s look for Paris Fashion Week took four hours to make and 30,000 Swarovski crystals. pic.twitter.com/rNHZbx094t — Pop Base (@PopBase) January 23, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)