Drake took everyone by surprise as he announced that his new album, "Certified Lover Boy" will be out on Friday, September 3. The singer confirmed the date of his long-awaited sixth full-length album in an Instagram post shared today (August 30). The post features a picture of the pregnant emoji in different coloured shirts and is said to be the official album cover as well.

