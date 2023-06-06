In a recent video, actress Drew Barrymore lit up the tabloids for putting "words" in her mouth about her mother. With a tabloid claiming that Barrymore "wishes that her mother was dead," the actress didn't hold back and let her true feelings be known. Calling out the tabloids by saying that "you have been 'f***ing with my life since I was 13-years-old," Barrymore exclaimed that she "never" wished for her mother to be dead. Drew Barrymore Drops Out of Hosting MTV Movie & TV Awards in Support of Writers Strike.

Watch Drew Barrymore's Video:

Drew Barrymore slams the tabloids for twisting her words about her mother: “You know what, to all you tabloids out there, you have been fucking with my life since I was 13 years old. I have never said that I wished my mother was dead. How dare you put those words in my mouth.” pic.twitter.com/0Mhmky0qO5 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) June 6, 2023

