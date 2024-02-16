The world premiere of Dune: Part Two, which was held at London’s Leicester Square, was a star-studded affair. As several pictures and videos of the star cast from the event take internet by storm, one also got to check out the early reactions on this sci-fi epic. Many have hailed Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya’s film as a ‘masterpiece’. From the visuals, soundtrack to the performances, the reviews on Denis Villeneuve’s Dune 2 are a must read. Check it out below: Dune 3: Zendaya Breaks Silence on Denis Villeneuve's Trilogy Plans Ahead of Sequel Premiere.

The Sheer Joy To Watch Dune 2

Real Dune Part Two Review: “I’m so grateful to be alive just to see this, to have the chance to see a film like this, it’s hard to describe.” pic.twitter.com/tXVPSaorgR — Matt Ramos (@therealsupes) February 15, 2024

'Masterpiece Epic'

ZENDAYA. REBECCA FERGUSON. FLORENCE PUGH. LÉA SEYDOUX. CHARLOTTE RAMPLING. And so many more. The powerful actresses who give so much to Dune 2. Badass, beautiful, iconic, legendary. #DunePartTwo #DUNEデューン pic.twitter.com/mIaK99VbhM — Atom (@theatomreview) February 15, 2024

'Blown Away By Every Aspect'

Absolutely loved #DuneMovie Part Two from start to finish! I was blown away by every aspect- from the story, the acting, the visuals, and the soundtrack. Everything felt epic! Timothée and Zendaya’s chemistry was unmatched, and the sprinkles of humor landed. pic.twitter.com/O5pN7on4mR — Dorian Parks (@DorianParksnRec) February 15, 2024

The Performances

'Carefully Crafted And Designed'

There is nothing like #DunePartTwo. It gets into your soul and lives there. It's so carefully crafted and designed the pleasure one gets from it is physically powerful. It will change your life. — Joshua M. Patton🖖🖤💛 (@JoshuaMPatton) February 15, 2024

The Costumes

These four are incredible. Austin Butler is brilliant as Feyd Rautha. He’s menacingly terrifying and so much fun to watch. Timothée Chalamet is also AMAZING, his story arc is very well crafted. #DunePartTwo looks amazing: watch it in IMAX if you can. Can’t wait to rewatch. — Jorgie (they/he) (@BaguetteReviews) February 15, 2024

'Revolutionary Cinema'

I was lucky enough to see #DunePartTwo and it is INSANE. The cast across the board nail every beat, the SCOPE is crazy, it feels absolutely like revolutionary cinema to me — Owen (@ooshbadoosh) February 15, 2024

'Spectacular'

#DunePartTwo is SPECTACULAR. Villeneuve delivers a sweeping, majestic, epic journey into beautiful worlds that looks/feels/sounds astounding. Uniformally superb cast w/Chalamet impressing again, Rebecca Ferguson incredible. Cinema on its grandest scale. @warnerbros @dunemovie pic.twitter.com/55aJ5fEB0X — Scott J. Davis (@scottwritesfilm) February 15, 2024

