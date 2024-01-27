2021 film Dune, featuring an ensemble cast including Zendaya, Timothee Chalamet, Oscar Isaac, and others, has garnered praise, with its sequel on the horizon. Director Denis Villeneuve has suggested a potential third installment based on Dune Messiah, envisioning a trilogy. While there have been no official announcements, Zendaya has expressed her openness to reprise her role as Chani whenever approached by the director, heightening the anticipation for the series. She said, "Any time Denis calls it’s a yes from me. I’m excited to see what happens." Dune 2: Denis Villeneuve Shares New Details About Zendaya and Timothee Chalamet’s Film.

Zendaya On Dune 3:

Zendaya plans to return for a third 'Dune' movie: "Any time Denis calls it's a yes from me. I'm excited to see what happens… It's so much to take in, but there's no better hands with better care and love for it than Denis… Whenever he is ready. He's a perfectionist in many…

