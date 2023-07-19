Dylan Sprouse and long term girlfriend Barbara Palvin have tied the knot after five years. The Zack and Cody fame, and his model partner married in a church on the outskirts of Budapest, Hungary. According to reports, Barbara and Dylan is planning to celebrate with a larger wedding in California. Congratulations to the couple. Dylan Sprouse Marries Model Barbara Palvin in Hungary (View Pics).

Check Out Dylan and Barbara's Marriage Pictures Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vogue Weddings (@vogueweddings)

Check Out Marriage Video Of Dylan and Barbara Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vogue (@voguemagazine)

