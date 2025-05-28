Ed Gale (full name: Edward Gale), actor and stunt performer, has passed away. He died on May 27, 2025, in Los Angeles at the age of 61. The news was confirmed by his niece, Kayse Gale, via her Facebook account. The cause of death remains unknown. Born with dwarfism, Gale earned popularity for his role as the in-suit performer for Howard the Duck in the 1986 film. However, his most iconic performance was as the serial killer doll, Chucky, in the 1988 horror classic Child’s Play, as well as its sequels Child’s Play 2 (1990) and Bride of Chucky (1998). While Gale physically portrayed Chucky, the character’s voice was provided by actor Brad Dourif. Chucky Doll Arrested in Mexico: 'Demon Doll' Wields Knife To Terrorise Locals and Demand Money in Monclova; Owner Held.

Ed Gale's Niece's Facebook Post

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)