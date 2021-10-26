Still wondering about what to your to the next Halloween 2021 costume party? Google Frightgeist is happy to help. But first of all, what is Google Frightgeist? It is a trends mini-site keeping a close watch on trending Halloween costume trends based on search volumes across the United States. So, what is Google’s verdict on the most popular Halloween 2021 costumes? The answer is plain and straightforward – witches rule the spookiest night of the year. Yes, we also have the likes of Harley Quinn, Cruella de Vil and Spider-Man in the top-10 list thanks to actors Margot Robbie, Emma Stone and Tom Holland popularising these fictional characters with their portrayals on the big screen. Halloween 2021 Outfit Ideas: Lady Gaga and Her Eccentric Costumes That Can Be Your Inspiration This Year (View Pics).

Top-10 Most Popular Halloween 2021 Costumes:

1. Witch

2. Rabbit

3. Dinosaur

4. Spider-Man

5. Cruella de Vil

6. Fairy

7. Harley Quinn

8. Cowboy

9. Clown

10. Chucky

