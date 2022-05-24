A video with more than 40K views shows a 5-year-old child playing music composed by Mozart in front of a large audience in Italy. The clip is gaining traction on social media and netizens can't stop themselves from saying wow! Many people can be seen recording the young talent on their mobile phones. The boy identified as Alberto Cartuccia Cingolani has left the net awestruck with his impeccable fingerwork. Young Connecticut Boy Playing Basketball Hides as Police Car Passes by, Heartbreaking Video Garners Varying Reactions From Netizens.

Watch The Video:

(Italy) Enjoy 5-year-old Alberto Cartuccia Cingolani performing some Mozart.🎶🎵 pic.twitter.com/LSulANRoMM — GoodNewsCorrespondent (@GoodNewsCorres1) May 22, 2022

