Emily in Paris star Ashley Park faced a health crisis as she disclosed being hospitalized for "critical septic shock" on Instagram. The 32-year-old actress shared her ordeal, revealing that what began as tonsillitis during the holiday season escalated into a life-threatening situation affecting multiple organs. Park expressed gratitude for her improved health, contrary to initial concerns. Sources confirm her challenging ordeal, stating, "She was very sick," but convey optimism as she is "slowly on the mend." Emily in Paris Season 3 Review: Netizens Call Lily Collins' Netflix Series 'Insane', React to the Cliffhanger Ending!

See Ashley Park's Health Update:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ashley Park (@ashleyparklady)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)