The speculations around Ashley Park and Paul Forman’s romance have been going on since a while. The two, popularly known for their roles in the Netflix hit series Emily in Paris, confirmed their romance amid Ashley’s health scare news. The actress posted a series of pictures from the hospital bed and informed fans on Instagram that she suffered from a critical septic shock. She shared in her Insta post, “While on holiday in December into New Years, what started as tonsillitis spiralled into critical septic shock, which infected and affected several of my organs.” In this post, she even thanked her boyfriend Paul for being ‘unconditionally’ by her side during the crisis. On the other hand, the French-English actor too shared pictures with Ashley, confirming they dating. He captioned the Insta post as, “By your side, no matter what ❤️ @ashleyparklady”. ‘Emily in Paris’ Star Ashley Park in Recovery After ICU Hospitalisation for Tonsillitis Leading to ‘Critical’ Septic Shock.

Ashley Park And Paul Forman

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paul Forman (@peforman)

Emily In Paris On Her Health Condition

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ashley Park (@ashleyparklady)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)