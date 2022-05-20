Hollywood actor Johnny Depp is finding support from all fans and well-wishers with each passing day of the ongoing defamation trial against his ex-wife and actress Amber Heard. And we are not just talking about hundreds of people lining up at the Fairfax County Courthouse in Virginia. This time around, French actress Eva Green, who previously worked with Depp in the 2012 movie Dark Shadows, has come out to support the 58-year-old. Eva took to Instagram to show her support for Johnny Depp and his family. She writes, “I have no doubt Johnny will emerge with his good name, and wonderful heart revealed to the world, and life will be better than it ever was for him and his family 🕊”

Johnny Depp Has Eva Green's Support

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eva Green Web (@evagreenweb)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)