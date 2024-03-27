Actress Eva Mendes recently opened up about her decision to put a pause on her acting career for something much more important - motherhood. During an appearance on Today Show, the actress spoke on her decision to focus on raising her children while her husband, Ryan Gosling, could completely focus on his career. The actress said, "It was like a no-brainer, and I was like, I'm so lucky if I could have this time with my children," Mendes added, "It was almost like a non-verbal agreement that it was like, OK, he's going to work here. He went and did his job. He just happens to be really good at his job. And he did it, and he came home."Mendes, 50, and Ryan Gosling, 43, have two daughters, Esmeralda Amanda Gosling,9 and Amanda Lee Gosling, 7. Oscars 2024: Eva Mendes Asks Husband Ryan Gosling To Come Home and Put Their Kids To Sleep After His ‘I’m Just Ken’ Performance (View Pic).

Eva Mendes Opens Up on Quitting Acting

