Ryan Gosling wowed audiences at the 2024 Oscars with his stirring rendition of “I’m Just Ken.” Following the performance, Eva Mendes, his wife, shared a post on Instagram with a hilarious request, asking him to return home and help her put their kids to sleep. Mendes shared a snapshot of herself donning Gosling’s distinctive pink, bedazzled, custom Gucci blazer from the show, accompanied by a black cowboy hat. The performance featured Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt, with other actors from Greta Gerwig’s Barbie movie, including Simu Liu, Kingsley Ben-Adir, and Ncuti Gatwa. Additionally, Slash made a surprise appearance onstage. Oscars 2024: Ryan Gosling Gives an Iconic Performance on I’m Just Ken From Barbie; Emma Stone and Margot Barbie Join the Fun (Watch Video).

Eva Mendes' Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eva Mendes (@evamendes)

