Karen Julieth Ojeda Rodriguez, also known as "La Muneca", which translates from Spanish to "The Doll", was arrested in connection with her involvement in carrying out several killings in Barrancabermeja in Colombia. The hitwoman was allegedly the mastermind behind carrying out several murders, including the recent killing of her ex-boyfriend Devy Jesus on July 23, 2024. Karen Julieth Ojeda Rodriguez was taken into custody this week along with a male suspect named Paula Valentina Joya Rueda, aka "Leopoldo". Karen Julieth Ojeda Rodriguez Arrested: Colombian Hitwoman Aka ‘The Doll’ Nabbed for Multiple Murders, Including Ex-Boyfriend’s Killing (Watch Video).

According to police investigations, the killings were allegedly ordered by the Los del la M gang. Rodriguez, who is second in command of the mafia, was arrested by the Colombian police along with "Leopoldo" for possession of a 9 mm handgun. The weapon will undergo several tests to determine if it was used for the killings carried out in Barrancabermeja.

Hitwoman ‘The Doll’ Arrested in Colombia

En flagrancia fue capturada una mujer alias “La Muñeca” y “Leopoldo” con un arma de fuego en #Barrancabermeja. #SeguridadEnElTerritorio pic.twitter.com/sUrtS45Wkh — Departamento de Policía Magdalena Medio (@PoliciaDEMAM) December 1, 2024

Netizens Want Aubrey Plaza To Play Karen Julieth Ojeda Rodriguez in a Movie

As soon as the news of the arrest of "La Muneca" surfaced online, the internet reacted with hilarious memes, with a few even urging actress Aubrey Plaza to play Karen Julieth Ojeda Rodriguez in a movie. Others wrote that they can't wait for a Netflix documentary to be made on the lady. ‘Agatha All Along’ Episode 4: Kathryn Hahn and Aubrey Plaza’s Lesbian Romance Leaves Marvel Fans Hot and Bothered! (SPOILER ALERT).

Internet Wants Aubrey Plaza To Play ‘The Doll’ in a Movie

aubrey plaza bout to star in a movie about her https://t.co/bD3GjeKP7x — Ravs (@grooveskii) December 6, 2024

Aubrey Plaza’s Next Big Role?

Aubrey Plaza…we have your next big role https://t.co/nWsRxu6F2U — Tori J. (@torijacobs) December 6, 2024

Netizens Ready for a 2025 Release for ‘The Doll’ Documentary

La Muñeca starring Aubrey Plaza debuting on Netflix in 2025 tbh https://t.co/fLiP9jjvhz — gogo。 (@gogotalks) December 6, 2024

The Aubrey Plaza Mention Took Over the Internet

Aubrey Plaza better play her in the movie. pic.twitter.com/EhP5OkJ8EB — HasH (@HasH_Holder) December 6, 2024

While the news of Rodriguez's arrest was undoubtedly a very serious topic, social media users indulged in dark humour. Due to the uncanny resemblance, fans picked Aubrey Plaza as the perfect choice to portray the Colombian hitwoman if her story were ever adapted into a movie or series. Although the suggestion has gained attention online, it remains uncertain whether the actress would ever agree to play such a controversial role.

