Renowned Canadian filmmaker Norman Jewison has died at the age of 97. The Academy Award-nominated director was famous for his films In The Heat of the Night and Moonstruck. The talented filmmaker's career saw him marking his presence in various different genres like comedies, musicals and romances. Norman's death was confirmed by a spokesman for the family, Jeff Sanderson, who said that the filmmaker breathed his last on January 20, 2024. Walter Mirisch Dies at 101: Former Academy President and ‘In the Heat of the Night’ Producer Passes Away.

Norman Jewison Passes Away at 97:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TMZ (@tmz_tv)

