Francis Ford Coppola is the latest director after Roland Emmerich to call out Marvel films. Coppola takes issue with the fact how Marvel films are prototype movies made over and over again to look different. In the quote he even calls out films like Dune and No Time to Die and says that they look similar.

Check Out The Quote Below:

“There used to be studio films, now there are Marvel pictures ... one prototype movie that is made over and over and over and over and over again to look different" — Francis Ford Coppola pic.twitter.com/uJ6cBZRw2V — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) February 17, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)