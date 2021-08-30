Ryan Reynolds' newly released movie Free Guy rocked the China Box-Office circuit as it successfully raked $23.9 Million in the opening weekend which can be considered as terrific numbers for a movie in the times of COVID-19. Despite 30% of Chinese cinemas are closed due to the pandemic and others have cut their seating capacity to 75%, it is clear that Free Guy is a winner in China. Free Guy's global box-office tally stands to $179 Million.

Check Out the Tweet Below:

Weekend #BoxOffice: #FreeGuy Opens With Boffo $23.9 Million Weekend In China And Drops Just 27% In North America For A $179 Million Global Cume via @forbes by @ScottMendelson https://t.co/dyHPGpL8JN — Scott Mendelson (@ScottMendelson) August 29, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)