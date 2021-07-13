Ryan Reynolds is a star known for a very irreverent, often self-deprecatory sense of humour, which is well-utilised in most of his movies. Especially in Deadpool saga. So the Hollywood star does what Deadpool might do, and bring in Merc with a mouth to do a trailer reaction of his upcoming movie, Free Guy. And he is joined by none other than Korg, voiced by Taika Waititi (who also has a role in Free Guy). From taking digs at the movie to other sagas, like Disney+, Fox sale, and even Deadpool's rumoured entry in MCU, it is hilarious AF! Free Guy, directed by Shawn Levy, is scheduled to release on August 13, 2021.

If you include Deadpool’s cocaine rider, this is the most expensive reaction video ever made. pic.twitter.com/XvhIQMtBfS — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) July 13, 2021

