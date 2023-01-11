Everything Everywhere All at Once star Michelle Yeoh took home the award for Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy, and delivered a speech that saw her reflect on the last 40 years of her career. However, the Golden Globes tried cutting her short during her speech, to which Yeoh replied in the best way possible by telling them to "shut up" and added saying that "I can beat you up." Golden Globe Awards 2023: Ke Huy Quan Gets Emotional Accepting His Award for Everything Everywhere All at Once, Gives Special Thanks to Steven Spielberg! (Watch Video).

Watch Michelle Yeoh's Acceptance Speech at the Golden Globes:

"I'm just gonna stand here and take this all in. 40 years. Not letting go of this." Michelle Yeoh accepts her #GoldenGlobe. https://t.co/IpBnF0ZqEp pic.twitter.com/EbQZk624xD — Variety (@Variety) January 11, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)