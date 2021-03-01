The late Chadwick Boseman, who passed away in 2020, after being afflicted with colon cancer, was honoured at the 78th Golden Globe Awards for his performance in his last film, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom.

Check Out the Win announcement:

Congratulations to Chadwick Boseman (@chadwickboseman) - Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama - Ma Rainey's Black Bottom (@MaRaineyFilm). - #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/aVUlR7IyHq — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) March 1, 2021

