The trailer for the upcoming 20th season of the hit series Grey's Anatomy has been dropped, and the popular hospital drama returns to the screens on March 14. Dr Meredith Grey marks her return back to Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital in the upcoming season. Ellen Pompeo had earlier stepped back from being a regular at the series. The trailer begins with Meredith asking, "How long do I have to wait?"The much-awaited 20th season of Grey's Anatomy, created and produced by Shonda Rhimes, will premiere on ABC on March 14. Jack Axelrod, Grey's Anatomy Actor, Passes Away at 93.

Check Out the Trailer for the Season 20 of Grey’s Anatomy Here:

