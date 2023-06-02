Romance is in the air as Grey's Anatomy star Kevin McKidd and Station 19 actress Danielle Savre were caught sharing a passionate kiss during their vacation in Lake Como, Italy. The steamy embrace has ignited dating rumors, leaving fans intrigued about their relationship status. Curious onlookers can catch a glimpse of the affectionate moment through the captivating pictures from their getaway. Grey’s Anatomy Season 17: Patrick Dempsey Opens Up About Returning to ABC’s Medical Drama with His Beloved Character Derek Shepherd.

Check Out The Pictures Here: