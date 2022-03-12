Netflix is now in early talks to develop a series based on Guy Ritchie's The Gentlemen. The comedy crime thriller was released back in 2020, and featured an American marijuana kingpin in England. Not much is known about this project yet, although Guy Ritchie will be involved with directing the first two episodes.

Check Out The Announcement Below:

Netflix is in talks to develop a series adaption of ‘THE GENTLEMEN’ with Guy Ritchie set to direct the first 2 episodes. (Source: Deadline) pic.twitter.com/6OVs5SJjkE — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) March 11, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)