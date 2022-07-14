Halloween Ends is one of the most anticipated horror films of the year as it will finally bring an end to the saga of Michael Myers and Laurie Strode. With rumours of the movie being completely different than any Halloween entry that has come out before, many are wondering exactly what are we in for. Well, you won't have to wait long as the first trailer for the film drops on July 20! Halloween Ends releases in theatres on October 14, 2022. National Paranormal Day 2022: From Nope to Halloween Ends, 5 Upcoming Horror Movies That Will Definitely Scare Your Socks Off!

Check Out The Tweet Below:

The first trailer for ‘HALLOWEEN ENDS’ will release on July 20. pic.twitter.com/tTvVTyHNDO — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) July 13, 2022

