The Halloween saga is about to end as the final trailer for Halloween Ends has premiered. Set four years after Halloween Kills, Michael Myers returns in Halloween Ends as Jamie Lee Curtis' "scream queen", Laurie Strode, is set to face off against him one final time. Also starring James Jude Courtney, Andi Matichak, Will Patton and more with David Gordon Green in the director's chair, the film releases in theatres on October 14, 2022.

Watch the Trailer:

