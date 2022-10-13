The Halloween saga is finally about to come to an end as Halloween Ends graces the big screens this Friday, however it looks like it might also be the most divisive film of the franchise. With many early reactions saying that the movie takes big swings, it looks like those swings did land for some, but fell flat for others. Here are some of the reactions to Halloween Ends. Halloween Ends Trailer: Michael Myers Returns For His Final Battle Against Jamie Lee Curtis' Laurie Strode (Watch Video).

Deeply Weird...

Halloween Ends is deeply weird and that's all I'll say until more people can see it — Chelsea Rebecca 💀🥩 (@carebecc) October 12, 2022

Wildest!

HALLOWEEN ENDS take one of the biggest, wildest creative swings of the series — right up there with Cult of Thorn and RZ’s HALLOWEEN II. Whatever fans think, it’s gonna get people talking, and I can’t wait to have those conversations. pic.twitter.com/VjZCxTkceu — Joe Russo (@joerussotweets) October 12, 2022

Satisfying!

#HALLOWEENENDS ties the bow in a satisfying, well-earned resolution. Jamie Lee will forever be a force to be reckoned with. Carpenter and co. slay the score. Takes a bold swing plot-wise, but sticks the landing with the Strode story. Shades of CHRISTINE and THE LOST BOYS👀 pic.twitter.com/GhUEam4iUo — Noah Levine (@ZProductionz) October 12, 2022

Divisive...

#HalloweenEnds is without a doubt going to be the most divisive sequel since Rob Zombie's H2. Lots of BOLD and interesting ideas at play, but they all don't come together so smoothly. As a finale? It definitely leaves a lot to be desired. Full review coming to @DiscussingFilm pic.twitter.com/VoJ25R2brx — Andrew J. Salazar (@AndrewJ626) October 13, 2022

Head Scratching...

#HalloweenEnds is a baffling installment, taking this series in truly head scratching territories, which are not only poorly executed, but also disregards prior installments. I have a feeling fans of this series are going to HATE this. Review coming Thursday at 12pm PST pic.twitter.com/JrUUjGdn8p — Garrett McDowell (@GarrettMcDowell) October 12, 2022

