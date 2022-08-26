It looks like Warner Bros Discover might have finally found their Kevin Feige for DC. Dan Lin, who is best known for producing the IT films and The Lego Movie, is closing a deal to be the chief of DC and oversee future films and TV shows for the company. He will be replacing Walter Hamada who reportedly almost left DC Films earlier this month over the cancellation of Batgirl, but is sticking around till the release of Black Adam in October. Batgirl Shelved: Star Ivory Aquino Pens Open Letter to WB CEO David Zaslav, Asks Him to Reconsider Destroying the Footage (View Tweets).

Check Out the Source:

