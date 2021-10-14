Disney+ has a surprise stored for you ahead of Thanksgiving 2021. As Marvel series, Hawkeye's first two episodes will be arriving on the OTT platform on November 24. Yes, you read that right! As Marvel Studios dropped fresh footage from the series and also announced the premiere date of Hawkeye. Are you excited?

Check It Out:

Kick off the holidays with the first two episodes of Marvel Studios' @hawkeyeofficial, and start streaming on November 24 on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/ddC5TjNG8C — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) October 14, 2021

