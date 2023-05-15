Alaqua Cox has given her mother one of the best gifts she could for Mother's Day, that of a child. The Hawkeye actor announced that she is pregnant with a baby boy with a cute picture of her and her beau kissing as they held cupcakes in front of their faces, that revealed a blue filling inside. On the work front Echo's release is yet to be announced in which Alaqua plays Maya Lopez aka Echo. Echo: Hawkeye’s Spin-Off Series To Star Alaqua Cox As Maya Lopez, Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio To Join.

View Alaqua's Announcement:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alaqua Cox (@alaquacox)

