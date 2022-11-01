In what turned out to be a really cute costume idea, Heidi Klum received quite the help from her husband to pull of her Halloween 2022 costume. Dressed up as a worm attached to a fishing pole, her musician husband Tom Kaulitz dressed up as a fisherman. Makes sense seeing as to Heidi Klum is indeed quite the catch. From Keke Palmer to Harry Styles, Best Celebrity Halloween Photos to Check Out From Last Night!

Check Out the Costume:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Just Jared (@justjared)

