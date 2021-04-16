Helen McCrory has passed away at the age of 52. She was best known for her roles in the films The Queen and The Special Relationship. She was a part of the Harry Potter franchise, and TV series including Peaky Blinders.

Check Peaky Blinder's Tribute To The Actress:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Peaky Blinders (@peakyblindersofficial)

