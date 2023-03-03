Known for starring in 12 Strong, Baywatch and Death Wish, Jack Kesy is our new Hellboy. With the star set to play the big red in the upcoming Hellboy: The Crooked Man, he will be the third actor to star in the role following Ron Perlman and David Harbour. The film is being directed by Brian Taylor. Hellboy: The Crooked Man – Crank Fame Brian Taylor to Direct Hellboy Reboot.

Check Out the Tweet:

Jack Kesy has been cast as Hellboy in the ‘HELLBOY: THE CROOKED MAN’ reboot. (Source: Deadline) pic.twitter.com/JVYug5yw56 — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) March 2, 2023

