Angus MacInnes, best known for portraying Gold Leader in Star Wars: A New Hope, has passed away at the age of 77. The Canadian actor enjoyed a diverse and successful career, with notable roles in Hellboy, Superman, Judge Dredd, and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. His family confirmed the news in a heartfelt statement on Facebook, which read - “Angus MacInnes, beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, friend, and actor died on 23rd of December 2024. He left us peacefully, surrounded by his family and love.” The cause of his death has not been disclosed. MacInnes was born in Windsor, Ontario, on October 27, 1947. Tony Todd, ‘Candyman’ and ‘Final Destination’ Star, Passes Away at 69.

RIP Angus MacInnes

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)