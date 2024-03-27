Pirates of the Caribbean fans can rejoice as the blockbuster Disney franchise sets sail for a fresh start with a reboot, confirmed by the film's producer, Jerry Bruckheimer. In an interview with ComicBook.com, Bruckheimer announced, "We're gonna reboot Pirates," highlighting the ease of assembling the project without waiting for specific actors. Despite the excitement, details on the new storyline or potential cast members remain a mystery, leaving fans anticipating the adventures that await on the high seas. Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Johnny Depp Fans are in For Some Disappointment as the Producer' Is Not Quite Sure' About His Role in it.

Pirates of the Caribbean Part 6 Reboot

The next Pirates of the Caribbean movie is officially going to be a reboot. "We're gonna reboot Pirates, so that is easier to put together because you don't have to wait for certain actors." pic.twitter.com/nLtRvzxdtH — BD (@BrandonDavisBD) March 26, 2024

