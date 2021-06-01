Is Michele Morrone gay? Yes, this is the question social media platform is buzzing post Italian actor's recent Instagram post. Netflix's erotic-drama 365 Days actor Michele Morrone sparks major interest among fans regarding his sexuality with his latest Instagram post. The 30-year-old actor shared a shirtless selfie with fellow steely abs dude, Simone Susinna. And if the pic was not exciting enough, Michele Morrone's choice of words to caption takes the cake.

Check Michele Morrone Latest Instagram Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michele Morrone (@iammichelemorroneofficial)

Interestingly, Simone too shared the same selfie with exact same caption - ‘I’m a Liar’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Simone Susinna (@susinnasimone)

And expectedly, the Instagram post has got Twitterati in action!

Are You Lost Baby Boy?

Attendez attendez attendez Michele Morrone est gay? I’m confused pic.twitter.com/HGyBXDwYvw — Cristiano stan account🇵🇹 (@AichaCr7) June 1, 2021

Pride Month...OMG, DID HE JUST

Did Michele Morrone just come out as gay during pride month 😳 pic.twitter.com/xyTHgw705R — Tay Njeim (@tayarsalan) June 1, 2021

Exected Heartbreaks

donc michele morrone est gay? purée 😔💔 — 👩🏼 𝖇𝖗𝖎𝖒 (@_zbrmt) June 1, 2021

In Denial

WAIT IS MICHELE MORRONE GAY???!!!! you’ve got to be kidding me!!! pic.twitter.com/RrqonKOnht — emjayy™️ (@maha_mubashar) June 1, 2021

