Is Michele Morrone gay? Yes, this is the question social media platform is buzzing post Italian actor's recent Instagram post. Netflix's erotic-drama 365 Days actor Michele Morrone sparks major interest among fans regarding his sexuality with his latest Instagram post. The 30-year-old actor shared a shirtless selfie with fellow steely abs dude, Simone Susinna. And if the pic was not exciting enough, Michele Morrone's choice of words to caption takes the cake.

Check Michele Morrone Latest Instagram Post:

Interestingly, Simone too shared the same selfie with exact same caption - ‘I’m a Liar’

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Simone Susinna (@susinnasimone)

And expectedly, the Instagram post has got Twitterati in action!

Are You Lost Baby Boy?

Pride Month...OMG, DID HE JUST

Exected Heartbreaks

In Denial

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)