Adele took to social media to share that she is postponing her Las Vegas residency shows due to an ongoing battle with illness. She mentioned feeling unwell at the conclusion of her previous shows and not having sufficient time to recuperate before resuming her residency. Consequently, her health has suffered, significantly impacting her voice. Her doctors have recommended rest, leading to the postponement of the remaining five weekends of her current leg. While she assures fans that details for the rescheduled dates are being worked out and will be communicated promptly, she expresses her disappointment at having to pause her residency. Adele Defends Taylor Swift, Reveals She's Supporting Kansas City Chiefs to Win Super Bowl 2024 (Watch Video).

Adele's Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adele (@adele)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)