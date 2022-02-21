James Gunn and Jennifer Holland shared the news of their engagement on social media! The writer-director-producer shared a picture of his longtime girlfriend flaunting her engagement ring. The Peacemaker actress also shared a photo on social media and captioned it as ‘Happiness’.

Jennifer Holland Flaunting Her Engagement Ring

James Gunn With His Fiancée

