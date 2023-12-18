Fresh from The Batman's triumph, director Matt Reeves dives into a sequel and two spinoff projects—one centered on The Penguin for Max and another exploring Arkham Asylum's depths. Initially presumed as Elseworlds titles, existing beyond the DC Universe, DC Studios co-chair James Gunn unveiled a twist. Gunn's social media revelation shattered assumptions, affirming the Arkham Asylum series within the DCU. This revelation sparks speculation among fans, pondering how this series will intertwine with The Batman: The Brave and the Bold. Matt Reeves To Meet With James Gunn-Peter Safran To Make Sure DC Universe and BatVerse ‘Don’t Crash Into Each Other’.

See The Latest News About Arkham Asylum Here:

James Gunn says Matt Reeves' #ArkhamAsylum series is now set in the DCU pic.twitter.com/yjLkWGaqXg — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) December 17, 2023

