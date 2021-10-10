Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are absolute couple goals as they flaunt their love at The Last Duel premiere on Saturday (October 9). The couple was all about hugs, smiles and kisses and looked best on these happy and adorable pics. Ben was seen wearing a black velvet suit, whereas Jennifer wore a copper-colored crop top with a matching skirt. Have a look.

Check Out The Pictures Below:

✨Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez ✨ pic.twitter.com/GvPH6eFZ3I — bennifer tea (@jloaffleck) October 10, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)