On Tuesday, the Lakers played Boston Celtics at Los Angeles and Hollywood's lovebirds Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were spotted at the NBA game courtside. The celebrity couple was seen chatting during the match and their adorable chemistry was a sight to behold.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Enjoy Lakers-Celtics Game

J Lo and Ben Affleck courtside at the Lakers game 🤩 pic.twitter.com/2jCP4DvfeD— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 8, 2021

